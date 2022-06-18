Advertisement
Sport

Naval Crown wins Platinum Jubilee Stakes

Jun 18, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Naval Crown wins Platinum Jubilee Stakes Naval Crown wins Platinum Jubilee Stakes
Share this article

Naval Crown has won the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, the big race on the final day of action at Royal Ascot.

James Doyle lead home the 33 to 1 shot ahead of William Buick on board Creative Force in a 1-2 for trainer Charlie Appleby.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus