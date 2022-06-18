Naval Crown wins Platinum Jubilee Stakes

Naval Crown has won the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, the big race on the final day of action at Royal Ascot.
James Doyle lead home the 33 to 1 shot ahead of William Buick on board Creative Force in a 1-2 for trainer Charlie Appleby.
