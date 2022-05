The Charlie Appleby-trained Native Trail showed his class to take the 2000 Guineas at The Curragh this afternoon.

The victory completes the hat-trick of major European Guineas for Appleby after also saddling Modern Games to victory in last week’s French 2000 Guineas.

40 to 1 chance New Energy finished second with Andrew Balding's Imperial Fighter coming in third.

Dave Keena and John Drummey now look ahead to Sunday's 1000 Guineas.