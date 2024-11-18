Nations League loss for Ireland at England

The Republic of Ireland rounded off their group campaign in the Nations League with a 5-nil loss to England at Wembley last night.
Matters were finely poised at nil-all at the break, but Liam Scales' 51st minute red card proved to be the turning point.
Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson admits it was a difficult night
The Boys in Green will return to action in March for a promotion/relegation play-off.
==
Northern Ireland can secure top spot in their Group C3 this evening.
They're away to Luxembourg knowing a win tonight would see them promoted to League B.
Kick off at the Stade de Luxembourg is at 7:45pm.
At the same time, fellow Group C3 sides Bulgaria and Belarus meet in Sofia.
===
Scotland know they need a win if they're to remain in League A of the Nations League.
They're away to Poland tonight with both sides sitting on 4 points in group A1.
Kick off in Warsaw is at 7:45pm.
Also in that group, Portugal play host to Croatia also at a quarter to 8.