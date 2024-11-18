Advertisement
Sport

Nations League loss for Ireland at England

Nov 18, 2024 07:44 By radiokerrysport
Nations League loss for Ireland at England
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland rounded off their group campaign in the Nations League with a 5-nil loss to England at Wembley last night.

Matters were finely poised at nil-all at the break, but Liam Scales' 51st minute red card proved to be the turning point.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson admits it was a difficult night

Advertisement

The Boys in Green will return to action in March for a promotion/relegation play-off.

==

Northern Ireland can secure top spot in their Group C3 this evening.

Advertisement

They're away to Luxembourg knowing a win tonight would see them promoted to League B.

Kick off at the Stade de Luxembourg is at 7:45pm.

At the same time, fellow Group C3 sides Bulgaria and Belarus meet in Sofia.

Advertisement

===

Scotland know they need a win if they're to remain in League A of the Nations League.

They're away to Poland tonight with both sides sitting on 4 points in group A1.

Advertisement

Kick off in Warsaw is at 7:45pm.

Also in that group, Portugal play host to Croatia also at a quarter to 8.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Match details confirmed for North Kerry football final
Advertisement
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Mountain Rescue appealing to people to wear correct footwear when climbing
Kerry County Council called on to create designated free parking spaces
Match details confirmed for North Kerry football final
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus