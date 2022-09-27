Nations League finale for Ireland tonight

The Republic of Ireland senior men's side round off their Nations League campaign this evening.

Armenia are the visitors to the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland's last outing at Lansdowne Road was a 3-nil win over Scotland - and manager Stephen Kenny believes they're making progress

Kick off is at 7.45.

England manager Gareth Southgate says he has to back his "best and most experienced players" after a few high-profile errors in their 3-all Nations League draw with Germany.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope's drop allowed the visitors to equalise - while Harry Maguire gave away a penalty at Wembley.

Maguire's lack of game time for Manchester United was an issue before the international break.

But Southgate's supporting him