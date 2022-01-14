Advertisement
Sport

National Wheelchair Basketball League takes place in Kerry tomorrow

Jan 14, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrysport
National Wheelchair Basketball League takes place in Kerry tomorrow National Wheelchair Basketball League takes place in Kerry tomorrow
Share this article

Round 4 of the National Wheelchair Basketball League takes place in Kerry Sports Academy tomorrow, with matches throughout the day.

Kerry take on Limerick Celtics at 10 o’clock.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus