National Wheelchair Basketball League takes place in Kerry tomorrow

Round 4 of the National Wheelchair Basketball League takes place in Kerry Sports Academy tomorrow, with matches throughout the day.
Kerry take on Limerick Celtics at 10 o’clock.
Advertisement
Round 4 of the National Wheelchair Basketball League takes place in Kerry Sports Academy tomorrow, with matches throughout the day.
Kerry take on Limerick Celtics at 10 o’clock.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus