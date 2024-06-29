Advertisement
Sport

National Senior Track and Field Championships get underway

Jun 29, 2024 16:07 By radiokerrysport
It's Day 1 of the National Senior Track and Field Championships at Morton Stadium in Dublin.

Phil Healy won the women's 200-metres final with ease finishing with a time of 23.42.

Sarah Healy and Louise Shanahan took wins in the semi final heats of the 800 metres and will face off in tomorrow's final.

Thomas Barr continue his push for an Olympic spot in the 400 metre hurdles - the heats get underway at 25 past 5.

Sarah Lavin comfortably won the final of the 100-metres hurdles in a time of 12.79 to take her 9th senior Irish title at that grade.

