National outings today for Senior and U18 sides

Feb 5, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
National outings today for Senior and U18 sides
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are home today in the Men's Super League, at 5 against Moycullen.

Team Garvey's St. Mary's Castleisland are away to Trinity Meteors from 2.30 in the Women’s Super League. Liz Galwey previews

In the Men’s National League at 7.30 Scott's Lakers St Pauls Killarney host Waterford IT Vikings.

St. Mary's Castleisland today compete in Women’s U18 National Cup qualifying.

They’re in Pool two with Dublin Lions, Titans, Templeogue and hosts Portlaoise.

First game for St. Mary's is now at 10.45 against Titans.

