Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are away to Belfast Star today in the Men’s Super League.

Tip off is at 5.

In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney host Dublin Lions from 7.30.

Killarney Cougars are at Malahide at 7.

Basketball Ireland Development League

Round 1

At 5.30

Tralee Warriors away to Clare Cascaders