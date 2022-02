Team Garvey’s St.Mary’s Castleisland have an outing in Dublin today in the Missquote.ie Women’s Super League.

They’re at Killester from 6.

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney tonight play their last away game in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division 1.

They’re at Limerick Sports Eagles at 7.

At 7.30 Killarney Cougars entertain Waterford Vikings.