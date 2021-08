In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Bohemians lost 1-0 away to Waterford.

Sligo went down 1-nil at home to Finn Harps.

Peamount beat Galway 3-0 in the Women’s National League.

DLR Waves saw off Treaty United 5-2.

Wexford beat Shelbourne 1-nil in the late kickoff.