National League Preview

Jan 19, 2025 17:20 By radiokerrysport
National League Preview
Fitzgerald Stadium Tunnel
The Allianz and Lidl National Football Leagues kick off next weekend.

The Kerry Ladies will welcome Armagh to Austin Stack Park next Saturday January 25th. Throw-in is at 1:30pm.

The Kerry Senior Men's take on Donegal in Fitzgerald Stadium next Sunday with throw-in at 2pm.

Radio Kerry Sport spoke to the station's analysts to preview this year's league action.

Billy O'Shea, former Kerry captain

Martin Leane, Kerry Supporters Club chairman

Breda O'Shea, Radio Kerry analyst

