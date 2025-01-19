National League Preview

The Allianz and Lidl National Football Leagues kick off next weekend.

The Kerry Ladies will welcome Armagh to Austin Stack Park next Saturday January 25th. Throw-in is at 1:30pm.

The Kerry Senior Men's take on Donegal in Fitzgerald Stadium next Sunday with throw-in at 2pm.

Radio Kerry Sport spoke to the station's analysts to preview this year's league action.

Billy O'Shea, former Kerry captain



Martin Leane, Kerry Supporters Club chairman



Breda O'Shea, Radio Kerry analyst

