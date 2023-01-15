National glory for Rathmore

Rathmore were victorious in the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship final.

They're national champions after a 1-11 to 0-11 win over Galbally Pearses of Tyrone in Croke Park.

Rathmore, courtesy of Mark Ryan and Chrissy Spiers, went two points up but Galbally Pearses were level by the 10 minute mark. A superb Kenneth O'Keeffe save kept the Rathmore net intact after 14 minutes. Galbally Pearses went one ahead but Shane Ryan had the Kingdom kingpins on terms again after 20 minutes. Rathmore goaled to go ahead in the 23rd minute. A Chrissy Spiers effort for a point was prevented from going over by the Galbally keeper. In doing so however he knocked the ball into the path of the incoming Shane Ryan, the man of the match, and he dived to fist home and make it 1-3 to 0-3. Rathmore had 2 of the remaining 3 points and were ahead 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

Advertisement

Points by Brian Friel and Shane Ryan extended the Rathmore advantage. Galbally pointed in the 11th minute of the half but that would be the last score until Rathmore put over again 9 minutes from the end. They were now ahead 1-8 to 5 points and Shane Ryan soon tagged on another Rathmore point. After Galbally pointed Kenneth O'Keeffe produced another outstanding save to deny the Tyrone side a goal. That left it at 1-9 to 0-6 with 5 minutes to go. Galbally pointed the subsequent 45 and added the next score also to cut it to 1-9 to 0-8 with under 3 minutes to go. James Darmody fisted over to increase the lead to 5 going into 7 added on minutes. The result was never in doubt.

Former Kerry cpatain Billy O'Shea