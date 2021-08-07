Advertisement
Aug 7, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
National GAA news/results
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has made three changes for Sunday’s All Ireland semi-final with Cork.

Michael Carey replaces the injured Conor Browne, while Conor Fogarty and Alan Murphy come in for Richie Leahy and Martin Keoghan

Cork make one switch, with Shane Barrett named at corner-forward in place of Shane Kingston.

Meanwhile, Liam Cahill has kept faith with the same Waterford fifteen for today’s semi-final with Limerick.

Eleven of the team started December’s All Ireland final defeat to the same opposition.

Sligo have been crowned Connacht Minor football champions for the first time since 1968.

They beat Roscommon 19-points to 1-11 at Dr. Hyde Park.

Donegal are through to the Ulster minor football final following their 1-6 to 5-point win over Armagh.

