National final day for Listowel Emmets

Jan 14, 2024 10:04 By radiokerrysport
National final day for Listowel Emmets
Listowel Emmets can today become national champions.

They contest the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Final in Croke Park at 1.30.

Listowel go up against Arva, Cavan.

Enda Murphy, Listowel Emmets manager

Listowel player Darragh Leahy

Listowel player David Keane

Listowel player Cathal Keane

Later, the Intermediate final sees Cork's Cill Na Martra, managed by Kerry's John Evans, come up against Cullyhanna of Armagh at 3:30pm. John Evans

Kilkenny title holders Tullogher Rosbercon are the Junior Club hurling champions for 2024.

They dominated Cork's St Catherine's by 2-21 to 1-13 to take the final at Croke Park.

Thomastown will also bring the Intermediate crown back to Kilkenny.

They beat Castlelyons of Cork by 2-23 to 13 points in their decider at HQ.

