The national coursing meeting continues today.

There’s an 11 o’clock start again at Powerstown Park, Clonmel.

the card starts with the opening round of the TA Morris Stakes followed by the Second Rounds of the Oaks & Derby.

Following an interval there will be the Second Round of the Kitty Butler Stakes, then Round 3 of the Oaks and Derby.

The day ends with Round 2 of the TA Morris Stakes.