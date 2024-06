Rhasidat Adeleke is looking to win a national sprint title at the Morton Stadium this afternoon.

She's expected to reach the finals of the 100 metres of the National Senior Track and Field Championships which continue in Santry.

European relay medallists Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Lauren Cadden go in the final of the women's 400 metres.

Advertisement

And Ireland's fastest man Israel Olatunde is in action in the men's 100 metres.