National Basketball Leagues get the go ahead

In some news just coming in over the last hour, Sport Ireland approval for the return of Basketballs National League.

It comes following a Basketball Ireland submission to Sport Ireland and the Department of Sport along with the governments Return to Sport group.

Collective training is to resume from August 23rd with national league action getting underway on October 9th.

Basketball Ireland Chairman Paul McDevitt says it some lengthy discussion and now they finally have the green light.

Kerry has 4 teams spread across the mens leagues, with Garveys Tralee Warriors & Keanes Supervalu Killorglin in the Super league while Scott’s Lakers St Pauls and Killarney Cougars due to get their inaugural season underway last year.

Team Garveys St Marys were due to play in the Women’s Super league before the pandemic stopped basketball for more then 17 months