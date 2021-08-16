Advertisement
Sport

National Basketball Leagues get the go ahead

Aug 16, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrysport
11 January 2020; DBS Eanna players, from left, Neil Lynch, Hillary Netsiyanwa Stefan Zecevic and Marko Tomic compete for a rebound against Daniel Jokubaitis and Eoin Quigley of Garveys Tralee Warriors during the Hula Hoops Men's Pat Duffy National Cup Semi-Final match between DBS Éanna and Garvey's Tralee Warriors at Neptune Stadium in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
In some news just coming in over the last hour, Sport Ireland approval for the return of Basketballs National League.

It comes following a Basketball Ireland submission to Sport Ireland and the Department of Sport along with the governments Return to Sport group.

Collective training is to resume from August 23rd with national league action getting underway on October 9th.

Basketball Ireland Chairman Paul McDevitt says it some lengthy discussion and now they finally have the green light.

Kerry has 4 teams spread across the mens leagues, with Garveys Tralee Warriors & Keanes Supervalu Killorglin in the Super league while Scott’s Lakers St Pauls and Killarney Cougars due to get their inaugural season underway last year.

Team Garveys St Marys were due to play in the Women’s Super league before the pandemic stopped basketball for more then 17 months

