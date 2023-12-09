Advertisement
National basketball Leagues continue tonight

Dec 9, 2023 09:38 By radiokerrysport
National basketball Leagues continue tonight
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have a home tie tonight in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

They take on Ulster University from 7.30.

The Men’s National League has Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney taking on Mater Private Malahide. That’s at 7.30 in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

In that same Division Killarney Cougars are at Dublin Lions at 5.30.

In Pres Gym Utility Trust St Pauls take on McEvoys Cavan Eagles in the MissQuote.ie Womens National League from 4.30. Enda Walshe reports

