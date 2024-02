Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are away to EJ Sligo All Stars in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League tonight, from 7.30.

In the Men’s National League there’s a 4 o’clock tip-off as Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney host SETU Waterford Vikings. Killarney Cougars are home to Limerick Celtics from 7.30.

Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney also have home advantage tonight as they take on Moy Tolka Rovers at 7.30 in the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League.