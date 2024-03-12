Advertisement
Nash and Frawley in contention for decider with Scotland

Mar 12, 2024 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Nash and Frawley in contention for decider with Scotland
Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby says Calvin Nash and Ciaran Frawley are both in contention for Saturday’s Six Nations decider with Scotland.

Both players were forced off in the defeat to England, but Easterby says they’re on track to complete their return-to-play protocols.

The defence coach says Ireland are itching to return to winning ways this weekend

Connacht winger Shayne Bolton has signed a new two-year contract with the province.

The South African-born winger qualifies for Ireland through a grandmother.

Munster Rugby has confirmed the province will take on an All Blacks selection in November.

The game will take place at Thomond Park on November 2nd.

Ireland are scheduled to play New Zealand in Dublin the following weekend

