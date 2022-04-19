Advertisement
Naoupu returns for Ireland ahead of England clash

Apr 19, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Sene Naoupu has returned to the Ireland squad ahead of the final two matches in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

The Leinster centre is one of seven players added to the squad for the games with England and Scotland.

The likes of Beibhinn Parsons, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood and Eve Higgins have joined up with the Ireland Sevens panel.

Uncapped Leinster duo Niamh Byrne and Alice O’Dowd link up with the Six Nations squad, along with Laura Feely, Laura Sheehan, Mary Healy and Shannon Touhy.

