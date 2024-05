Rafa Nadal says he's undecided if he wants to compete at the French Open this summer.

The Spaniard looked far from his best as he was easily beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in yesterday's second round of the Italian Open.

Nadal has won 14 times at Roland Garros and was expected to enter this year's renewal which begins on Monday week.

There had been suggestions previously that the 37 year old would retired after one last go round at his favourite venue.