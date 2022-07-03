Nadal through but Tsitsipas out

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is out of Wimbledon.

He lost in four sets to Nick Kyrgios in a tense third round encounter.

Rafa Nadal is safely through after a straight sets win over Lorenzo Sonego of Italy.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic continues the defence of his men's singles title at Wimbledon later.

The Serb meets unseeded Tim Van Rijthoven in the fourth round this evening.

Fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz is also in action on Centre Court - he plays tenth seed Jannik Sinner.

Advertisement

In the women's singles, home favourite Heather Watson goes up against Jule Niemeier.