Nadal the attraction at Wimbledon this afternoon

Grand Slam chasing Rafael Nadal is in men's singles second round action at Wimbledon today.

He faces Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Jordan Thompson.

Advertisement

Top women's seed Iga Swiatek takes on Lesley Pattinama Kerkove.

And American Coco Gauff is in action against Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Cam Norrie says he's desperate to make it into the second week of Wimbledon - but not to make a name for himself.

Advertisement

The British number one advanced to the third round with a five-set victory over Spain's Jaume Munar on Number One Court - while Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray went out on Centre.

Norrie insists he's playing for pride.