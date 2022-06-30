Advertisement
Sport

Nadal the attraction at Wimbledon this afternoon

Jun 30, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Nadal the attraction at Wimbledon this afternoon Nadal the attraction at Wimbledon this afternoon
Share this article

Grand Slam chasing Rafael Nadal is in men's singles second round action at Wimbledon today.

He faces Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Jordan Thompson.

Advertisement

Top women's seed Iga Swiatek takes on Lesley Pattinama Kerkove.

And American Coco Gauff is in action against Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Cam Norrie says he's desperate to make it into the second week of Wimbledon - but not to make a name for himself.

Advertisement

The British number one advanced to the third round with a five-set victory over Spain's Jaume Munar on Number One Court - while Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray went out on Centre.

Norrie insists he's playing for pride.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus