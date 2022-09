Rafael Nadal is out of the US Open.

The 22 time Grand Slam champion was beaten in 4 sets in the last 16 by American Frances Tiafoe in New York, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Quarter final action at Flushing Meadows gets underway this evening.

First up on the Arthur Ashe Court, Matteo Berrettini plays fifth seed, Casper Ruud.

That will be followed by the meeting of women's fifth seed Ons Jabeur and Serena Williams' conqueror, Ajla Tomljanovic.