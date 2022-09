22 time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is into the third round of the men's singles at the US Open.

He beat Italian Fabio Fognini in four sets a short time ago in New York.

Later, men's top seed Daniil Medvedev is up against Yibing Wu.

And Andy Murray plays the thirteenth seed, Matteo Berretini.

In the women's singles, Serena Williams faces a third round match against Ajla Tomljanovic.

And Coco Gauff is up against her fellow American, Madison Keys.