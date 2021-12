This weekend in the 2021 AIB Munster GAA Football Intermediate Club Championship Semi Final Na Gaeil are taking on Drom and Inch of Tipperary.

That game is taking place on Sunday in Templetuohy at 1:30pm.

Na Gaeil Coach Mark Burke and Na Gaeil player Darragh Carmody:



Drom and Inch Coach Micheál Butler: