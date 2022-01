Na Gaeil are to play their AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-final at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

At 2 o’clock on Saturday January 29th they will face off against Derry side Steelstown Brian Og's.

Also on Saturday week, in the last four of the Juniors, Gneeveguilla play Denn from Cavan.

That one is to throw-in at 1.30 in Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Tullamore.

Both games must produce a winner on the day.