Muster League review

Munster League review:

In Division 1 Tralee A team lost 4/1 to Ennis A in their morning match. Suzanna Posmuga of Croatia was the sole Tralee winner.

In Division 3 Tralee B team had a great 3/2 victory over UCC B team. Tralee lost the first 2 games. However Richard de Poulpiquet of France, Mikhaile Travianko of Ukraine and Johnny Hoare of Tralee recorded great wins to take the point.

Advertisement

In the Division 1 afternoon match in Charleville Tralee A lost to CCYMS, CORK by a 4 1/2 to 1/2. Ukranian Yunis Barudi got the only draw,in this highly competitive league.

In Division 3 Tralee B lost 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 to Ennis C. Mikhaile Travianko won and Paul Shanahan drew.