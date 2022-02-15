Advertisement
Sport

Mustaki replaces Farrelly in Ireland squad

Feb 15, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Mustaki replaces Farrelly in Ireland squad Mustaki replaces Farrelly in Ireland squad
Share this article

Chloe Mustaki has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the Pinatar Cup.

The Shelbourne player replaces Niamh Farrelly, who picked up a knock while on club duty with Glasgow City.

Ireland play Poland in their first game of the tournament in Spain tomorrow.

Advertisement

Ahead of the opening weekend of the Men's SSE Airtricity League Sligo Rovers have signed New Zealand international Max Mata.

The 21-year-old striker joins from American club Real Monarchs.

While Shelbourne have confirmed the signing of Kiwi defender Adam Thomas.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus