Mustaki replaces Farrelly in Ireland squad

Chloe Mustaki has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the Pinatar Cup.

The Shelbourne player replaces Niamh Farrelly, who picked up a knock while on club duty with Glasgow City.

Ireland play Poland in their first game of the tournament in Spain tomorrow.

Ahead of the opening weekend of the Men's SSE Airtricity League Sligo Rovers have signed New Zealand international Max Mata.

The 21-year-old striker joins from American club Real Monarchs.

While Shelbourne have confirmed the signing of Kiwi defender Adam Thomas.