Must win old firm for Rangers

Jan 2, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Must win old firm for Rangers
Rangers could really do with winning today's Old Firm derby if they're to retain hopes of stopping rivals Celtic reclaiming the Scottish Premiership title.

The visitors to Ibrox have a nine point lead at the top of the table and are on a run of 12 straight victories in the top-flight.

Later this afternoon, Hearts can consolidate third place by beating Hibs.

Aberdeen - in fourth - attempt to stop a run of four straight losses when they host bottom side Ross County.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock take on St Mirren, Livingston play Motherwell and Dundee United head to St Johnstone.

