Murray to make Wimbledon decision at the last minute

Andy Murray will decide at the last minute if he's fit enough to play at Wimbledon today.

The 37 year old is scheduled to face Tomas Machac on centre court.

Novak Djokovicï¿½s quest for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title begins against the Czech, Vit Kopriva.

Advertisement

Marketa Vondrousova commences her defence of the Venus Rosewater dish against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

And women's top seed Iga Swiatek has a tough opener against former world number five Sofia Kenin.

Coco Gauff banished memories of last year’s first round exit at Wimbledon.

Advertisement

The women’s second seed beat her fellow American Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-2.

Gauff could eventually face Naomi Osaka in round-4, with Osaka a three-set victor over Diane Parry.

Also victorious were seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, ninth seed Maria Sakkari, and twelfth seed Madison Keys.

Advertisement

Emma Raducanu set up a second round date with Elise Mertens by beating Renata Zarazua in straight sets.

Men’s top seed Jannik Sinner needed four sets to see off the challenge of world number-86 Yannick Hanfmann, and Sinner will play 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini next.

Things were far more straightforward for defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who dispatched Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal in straight sets.

Advertisement

There were also straight sets wins for fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, eighth seed Casper Ruud and tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov.