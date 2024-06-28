Advertisement
Sport

Murray drawn to play Machac

Jun 28, 2024 12:52 By radiokerrysport
Murray drawn to play Machac
Depending on fitness, Andy Murray has been drawn to play Tomas Machac in the Wimbledon first round.

The 3-time Grand Slam winner had a back operation at the weekend and will leave it until the last minute to decide if he can compete.

