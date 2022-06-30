Advertisement
Sport

Murray defeated in Wimbledon

Jun 30, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Murray defeated in Wimbledon
Andy Murray’s dream of a third Wimbledon title is over for another year.

He was beaten in four-sets tonight by the big-serving American, John Isner.

Men's second seed Rafael Nadal is in second round action at Wimbledon today, taking on Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania.

While fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas goes up against the Aussie, Jordan Thompson.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek resumes her campaign against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove.

And Coco Gauff plays world number-127, Mihaela Buzarnescu.

