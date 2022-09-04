Murray conquerer in action in last 16 of US Open today

Andy Murray's conquerer Matteo Berrettini is in action in the last 16 of the men's singles at the US Open.

The Italian faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain this afternoon.

Elsewhere Norway's Casper Ruud comes up against Corentin Moutet and Karen Khachanov takes on Pablo Carreno-Busta

In the women's draw, Coco Gauff is looking to book a quarter final spot in her home Open.

Standing in her way is China's Shuai Zhang

Ajla Tomljanovic is looking to add to her win over Serena Williams when she plays Liudmila Samsonova.