Advertisement
Sport

Murray conquerer in action in last 16 of US Open today

Sep 4, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrysport
Murray conquerer in action in last 16 of US Open today Murray conquerer in action in last 16 of US Open today
Share this article

Andy Murray's conquerer Matteo Berrettini is in action in the last 16 of the men's singles at the US Open.

The Italian faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain this afternoon.

Elsewhere Norway's Casper Ruud comes up against Corentin Moutet and Karen Khachanov takes on Pablo Carreno-Busta

Advertisement

===

In the women's draw, Coco Gauff is looking to book a quarter final spot in her home Open.

Standing in her way is China's Shuai Zhang

Advertisement

Ajla Tomljanovic is looking to add to her win over Serena Williams when she plays Liudmila Samsonova.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus