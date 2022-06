Andy Murray has avoided a seed in the first round draw at Wimbledon, and will take on Australia's James Duckworth.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic faces South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

Emma Raducanu has won her race for fitness and will play Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Serena Williams will face French player Harmony Tan in her first singles match in almost a year.