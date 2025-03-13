Murray And O'Mahoney Bow Out From The Bench As Crowley Starts

Jack Crowley to Start at Out-Half for Ireland Against Italy

Munster’s Jack Crowley will make his first start of the Six Nations as Ireland face Italy in Rome on Saturday.

The Cork native has been used off the bench throughout the campaign but now takes the number 10 jersey, amid recent speculation about a potential move to Leicester Tigers at the end of the season.

Crowley is one of six changes from last weekend’s defeat to France, with Jack Conan, Mack Hansen, James Lowe, and James Ryan coming into the starting XV.

Garry Ringrose returns from suspension, while Tadhg Furlong has recovered from a calf injury to take a place on the bench. Munster’s Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray are also named in the squad for what will be their final appearances in green.

A bonus-point win would see Ireland move top of the Six Nations table on 19 points, but results elsewhere could still leave them finishing third depending on England and France’s performances later in the day.

Kick-off at Stadio Olimpico is at 2:15 PM Irish time.

Ireland Team to Face Italy

Forwards:

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) (74)

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) (31)

Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht) (50)

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (71)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) (60)

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) (50)

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) (72)

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) (captain) (50)

Backs:

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) (42)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster) (23)

11. James Lowe (Leinster) (39)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) (81)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) (66)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht) (27)

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) (45)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster) (3)

17. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster) (1)

18. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) (78)

19. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster) (18)

20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) (113)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) (124)

22. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster) (7)

23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) (64)