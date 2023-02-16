Murphy leads Irish charge at Thailand Classic

At the Thailand Classic, John Murphy heads the Irish contingent on 2 under par after round one.
Gary Hurley and Tom McKibbin are 1 under.
The lead is shared on 8 under by Martin Simonsen and Sami Valimaki.
