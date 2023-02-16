Advertisement
Murphy leads Irish charge at Thailand Classic

Feb 16, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrypodcast
At the Thailand Classic, John Murphy heads the Irish contingent on 2 under par after round one.

Gary Hurley and Tom McKibbin are 1 under.

The lead is shared on 8 under by Martin Simonsen and Sami Valimaki.

