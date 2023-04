Shaun Murphy became the second former World champion to suffer a first round exit this year at the Crucible.

Despite reeling in Si Jiahui's 9-6 lead last night, the 2005 champion lost in the deciding frame.

This afternoon, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Hossein Vafaei get their last-16 match underway.

While Mark Allen resumes his against Stuart Bingham with a 5-3 lead.