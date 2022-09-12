Advertisement
Munster's URC opener pushed back to Saturday

Sep 12, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Munster's URC opener pushed back to Saturday
Munster’s opening fixture in the United Rugby Championship has been pushed back a day.

Due to a visit by King Charles on Friday, the game with Cardiff at the Arms Park will instead take place on Saturday afternoon with a 3.05 start.

All other fixtures this weekend will proceed as normal.

Hugo Keenan and James Lowe will miss the opening games of Leinster’s season.

Keenan is out with knee and abdominal issues.

While Lowe is dealing with a calf injury.

Leinster start their season away to Zebre on Saturday lunchtime.

