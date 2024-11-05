Advertisement
Sport

Munster's Eimear Considine retires

Nov 5, 2024 16:54 By radiokerrysport
Munster's Eimear Considine retires
Munster back-three Eimear Considine has announced her retirement from rugby today.

The 33-year-old earned 15 caps for the province, and made 25 appearances for Ireland during her 10-year career.

She returned to the international scene this year following a long injury layoff, and played in Ireland's successful W-X-V-1 campaign in Canada last month.

Further afield, Irish attack coach Noel McNamara is extending his stay at Bordeaux.

The Clare native has signed a contract extension which will see him remain in southwest France until 2027.

McNamara joined ahead of last season, having worked previously with the Ireland under-20s and the Sharks.

