Munster's Head of Rugby Operations, Ian Costello, insists they won't rush their recruitment of a new head-coach.

He'll be in charge for this weekend's Investec Champions Cup opener against Stade Francais as the province's search for Graham Rowntree's successor continues.

Costello says it's about making the right appointment rather than rushing things, and that there's more stability at Thomond Park than it may appear from the outside.