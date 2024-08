Munster kept up their unbeaten run in the Women's interprovincial competition.

They survived a fight back from Connacht at the Dexcom Stadium where it's finished Connacht 24 Munster 29.

Meanwhile, the men's season is three weeks away when Munster open their URC campaign against Connacht.

Mike Fuller from Killarney Rugby Club has been looking ahead with John Drummey.