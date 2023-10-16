Advertisement
Munster without Zebo

Oct 16, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Munster will be without Simon Zebo for the opening game of their URC title defence.

The winger has a foot injury that means he’ll miss Saturday evening’s visit of the Sharks to Thomond Park.

In better news for Munster, Andrew Conway is available following a hand injury.

While new signing Alex Nankivell has finally linked-up with the province.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins says it will be a month or more before he’ll be able to pick his Irish contingent.

Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham were all part of the Ireland squad beaten by New Zealand at the weekend.

Connacht open their season at home to the Ospreys this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wilkins concedes it will be towards the end of the season when Santiago Cordero will be able to return from a serious knee injury.

