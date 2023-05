Munster will be without four important players for Saturday’s URC semi-final with Leinster.

RG Snyman, Calvin Nash, Malakai Fekitoa and Conor Murray all sustained head injuries in the quarter-final win over Glasgow and have been ruled out of this Saturday’s game at the Aviva.

Peter O’Mahony requires a scan on an elbow issue today, and his availability will be assessed later in the week.