Munster with injury concerns ahead of trip to Ulster

Munster will be without Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne, and Andrew Conway for their trip to Ulster in the URC this Friday night.

Beirne is still recovering from a thigh issue, Coombes has an ankle injury while Conway is coming back from a knee problem, and Kilcoyne has a neck issue.

There are no other fresh injury concerns for Johann van Graan’s side from last weekend’s win against Exeter.

A win for the Reds at Kingspan Stadium could see them move above Ulster into second place.