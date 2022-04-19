Advertisement
Munster with injury concerns ahead of trip to Ulster

Apr 19, 2022 12:04 By radiokerrysport
Munster will be without Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne, and Andrew Conway for their trip to Ulster in the URC this Friday night.

Beirne is still recovering from a thigh issue, Coombes has an ankle injury while Conway is coming back from a knee problem, and Kilcoyne has a neck issue.

There are no other fresh injury concerns for Johann van Graan’s side from last weekend’s win against Exeter.

A win for the Reds at Kingspan Stadium could see them move above Ulster into second place.

