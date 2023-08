Connacht were narrow 18-17 winners over Leinster in their Women's interprovincial match at the Sportsground.

Meabh Deely scored a late match winning try for Connacht.

Munster ran out easy winners over Ulster - 41-14 was the final score in Armagh.

Advertisement

England captain Owen Farrell was sent off, but England still edged Wales by 19 points to 17 in their World Cup warm up game at Twickenham.