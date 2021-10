Chris Cloete and Diarmuid Barron tries saw Munster beat Connacht 20-points-to-18 in the United Rugby Championship last night.

The home side's first try came in controversial circumstances with many believing Tadhg Beirne may have been offside from the cross-kick.

Johann van Graan's side have four wins from four so far this season.

Advertisement

As do Leinster after they beat Scarlets by 35 points at the RDS yesterday evening.