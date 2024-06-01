Munster welcome Ulster this evening

Munster welcome Ulster to Thomond Park in the United Rugby Championship this evening.
Kick-off in Limerick is at 5.15pm.
Last night Leinster beat Connacht 33-points-to-7 at the RDS.
