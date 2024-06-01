Advertisement
Sport

Munster welcome Ulster this evening

Jun 1, 2024 09:48 By radiokerrysport
Munster welcome Ulster this evening
Munster welcome Ulster to Thomond Park in the United Rugby Championship this evening.

Kick-off in Limerick is at 5.15pm.

Last night Leinster beat Connacht 33-points-to-7 at the RDS.

