Munster welcome Scarlets this evening

Munster are at home this evening in the URC.

Round 11 has them taking on Scarlets at Thomond Park from 5.15.

Leinster maintained their 100 percent start to the URC.

Leo Cullen's side survived a second-half fightback from Ospreys to win 22-19 in Cardiff.

Zebre came away from Edinburgh with a 22-17 win.

It's first versus third in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League this afternoon.

Leaders Cork Con make the trip to Castle Avenue to take on Clontarf.

Second-placed Terenure College are away to City of Armagh.

Garryowen look for just their second win of the campaign when Ballynahinch come to Dooradoyle.

St Mary's College welcome UCD to Templeville Road,

And Lansdowne and Young Munster meet at the Aviva Stadium back pitch.

All of those games kick off at half 2.